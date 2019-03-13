Amelia mom surprised with $20,000 on the ‘Ellen Show’

AMELIA COURTHOUSE, Va. – An Amelia mother of three got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Ashley Havens is a mother of three and her youngest daughter Lainey was born with down syndrome and a congenital heart defect.

“There were many days where I was sitting in a rocking chair, holding her and she was attached to tubes and wires. It was very hard. But I had you,” said Havens.

Havens said support from her family and watching “The Ellen Show” saved her during that time.

“For an hour every day I felt like I was able to escape that hospital room and you brought me smiles and you inspired my whole family,” said Havens.

Havens told Ellen that the community raised money for her and when her daughter was able to leave the hospital. Instead of keeping it, Havens said she donated it to the families that they met on the same floor of the hospital.

After hearing about the incredible gesture, Ellen surprised Havens and her best friend Nicole Hill with $10,000 checks.

“Well, I just love your story and you and Lainey just looks so precious. So, I told our friends at Shutterfly about your story and they think you’re both awesome. So, they want to give each of you a check for $10,000.”

But that wasn’t all.

Ellen said she feared that Ashley and Nicole would likely try to donate their gifts. So, she doubled the gift to $20,000 each.