Woman seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – A woman is seriously injured after her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Petersburg late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at approximately 4:09 p.m. they responded to the intersection of County Drive and Stedman Drive for the crash.

“The sedan involved in this incident was traveling east on County drive when it crossed the double yellow lines and was struck by the semi-truck which was traveling west,” said a police spokesperson.

The driver of the sedan was transported by air to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Police say crash investigators are investigating the crash.

If you have any information, believe that you heard or saw anything in the area of the crash, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.