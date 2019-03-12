× Woman in hospital after Petersburg crash involving semi truck

PETERSBURG, Va. — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a semi truck in Petersburg.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan was traveling east on County Drive near Stedman drive when the driver crossed the double yellow lines and was struck by a semi truck traveling west.

The female driver of the sedan was transported by air to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi truck sustained no injuries.

If you have any information, believe that you heard or saw anything in the area of the motor vehicle crash, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.