VCU’s Mike Rhoades named A-10 Coach of the Year; Evans makes All-Conference First Team

RICHMOND, Va. — In his second year at the helm, VCU basketball head coach Mike Rhoades has been named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year.

Rhoades led the Rams to the A-10 conference regular season title, a 16-2 league record, and an overall record of 25-6. The Rams were predicted to finish seventh in the conference in the preseason poll.

The Rams 16 conference wins is the most conference wins by an A-10 team since the 2005-06 season.

VCU guard Marcus Evans also received conference honors after being named to the A-10 All-Conference First Team and All-Academic Team.

Sophomore guard De’Riante Jenkins was named to the A-10 All-Conference Third Team.

2018-19 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson

Defensive Player of the Year

Javon Bess, Saint Louis

Rookie of the Year

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Chris Daniels Most Improved Player

Justin Kier, George Mason

Sixth Man of the Year

Tavian Dunn-Martin, Duquesne

Coach of the Year

Mike Rhoades, VCU

All-Conference First Team

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson

Kellan Grady, Davidson

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Courtney Stockard, St. Bonaventure

Marcus Evans, VCU

All-Conference Second Team

Justin Kier, George Mason

Cyril Langevine, Rhode Island

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

Charlie Brown, Jr., Saint Joseph’s

Javon Bess, Saint Louis

All-Conference Third Team

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton

Josh Cunningham, Dayton

Grant Golden, Richmond

Hasahn French, Saint Louis

De’Riante Jenkins, VCU

All-Academic Team

Ryan Mikesell, Dayton

Justin Mazzulla, George Washington

Jeff Dowtin, Rhode Island

Noah Yates, Richmond

Marcus Evans, VCU

All-Defensive Team

Cyril Langevine, Rhode Island

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure

Javon Bess, Saint Louis

Hasahn French, Saint Louis

All-Rookie Team

Sincere Carry, Duquesne

Nick Honor, Fordham

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure

Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure