VCU’s Mike Rhoades named A-10 Coach of the Year; Evans makes All-Conference First Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – DECEMBER 09: Head coach Mike Rhoades of the VCU Rams reacts to a play in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on December 9, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — In his second year at the helm, VCU basketball head coach Mike Rhoades has been named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year.

Rhoades led the Rams to the A-10 conference regular season title, a 16-2 league record, and an overall record of 25-6. The Rams were predicted to finish seventh in the conference in the preseason poll.

The Rams 16 conference wins is the most conference wins by an A-10 team since the 2005-06 season.

VCU guard Marcus Evans also received conference honors after being named to the A-10 All-Conference First Team and All-Academic Team.

Sophomore guard De’Riante Jenkins was named to the A-10 All-Conference Third Team.

2018-19 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year
Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson

Defensive Player of the Year
Javon Bess, Saint Louis

Rookie of the Year
Obi Toppin, Dayton

Chris Daniels Most Improved Player
Justin Kier, George Mason

Sixth Man of the Year
Tavian Dunn-Martin, Duquesne

Coach of the Year
Mike Rhoades, VCU

All-Conference First Team
Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson
Kellan Grady, Davidson
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Courtney Stockard, St. Bonaventure
Marcus Evans, VCU

All-Conference Second Team
Justin Kier, George Mason
Cyril Langevine, Rhode Island
Jacob Gilyard, Richmond
Charlie Brown, Jr., Saint Joseph’s
Javon Bess, Saint Louis

All-Conference Third Team
Jalen Crutcher, Dayton
Josh Cunningham, Dayton
Grant Golden, Richmond
Hasahn French, Saint Louis
De’Riante Jenkins, VCU

All-Academic Team
Ryan Mikesell, Dayton
Justin Mazzulla, George Washington
Jeff Dowtin, Rhode Island
Noah Yates, Richmond
Marcus Evans, VCU

All-Defensive Team
Cyril Langevine, Rhode Island
Jacob Gilyard, Richmond
Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure
Javon Bess, Saint Louis
Hasahn French, Saint Louis

All-Rookie Team
Sincere Carry, Duquesne
Nick Honor, Fordham
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure
Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure

