Cash, tip jar, Sunkist stolen during break-in of Petersburg seafood market

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An alert newspaper carrier notified police of a store break-in early Tuesday morning at a family owned business in Petersburg.

"We get here, the door was busted, it was just crazy," said Justin Chung.

Chung’s parents own the J & J Seafood Market on Sycamore Street.

"Twenty years of my parents working hard,” said Justin Chung, holding back tears. “I'm sorry, it's starting to hit me now. I mean my parents work six days a week for the past 20 years, hardworking and then one night somebody comes in and they just ruin it."

Evidence left behind shows the thieve(s) struggled to open the cash register. A bent filet knife showed their failed first attempt to open the register.

"Their first thought was to use a filet knife, a thin filet knife to bust it open, obviously that didn't work," Chung said. "So, they tried to use a thicker knife, that didn't work."

In the end, the register was slammed to the ground to get a few bills and change inside.

But before walking out, the thief grabbed a plastic tip jar, a canned Sprite and a bottle of Sunkist.

Now, Chung says he doesn’t know where to go from here.

“I'm just trying to be the good one, help out my parents, but it's just like, I don't know what to do," said Chung through tears.

Petersburg police say they are investigating the burglary.

If you have any information about this crime contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.