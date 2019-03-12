× Sale underway at shuttered Martin’s Charter Colony store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — With a new-construction Publix on the way, the hardware that once lined a now-dormant Martin’s grocery store in Midlothian is on the auction block.

The shelves, appliances and other wares of the 74,000-square-foot shell at 200 Charter Colony Parkway are being auctioned off by local firm Motleys Asset Disposition Group.

The auction opened Sunday and closes at 1 p.m. today. Bids can be made on Motleys’ website. Over 130 items are listed, such as air conditioning units, gift card display racks and shopping cart corrals.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.