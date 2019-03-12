Man who shot Virginia police officer in head allowed to buy gun because of ‘human error’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. -- The man who shot a Virginia police officer in the head was again able to buy a gun recently, WTOP reports.

Kashif Bashir shot Alexandria police officer Peter Laboy in the head in 2013.

Laboy survived, and Bashir was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Bashir was released from a mental hospital last year, but the 33-year-old was arrested again last month in Prince William - and found with a gun that he had legally purchased in January.

"An internal review revealed human error was responsible," said Virginia State Police. "It happened during the approval process at the state police firearms transaction center."

They said they were taking steps to address the matter.