James Corden pulls the ultimate prank on David Beckham

James Corden may have just pulled off the ultimate prank on his buddy, soccer star David Beckham.

The host of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” unveiled the stunt on his show Monday night. He said the elaborate prank took him more than two months to plan.

Here’s how it went down.

Beckham was in Los Angeles recently for the unveiling of a statue commissioned in his honor by his former MLS soccer team, the Los Angeles Galaxy.

When Corden learned that Beckham had yet to see the finished statue, he hired a crew to create their own.

Corden’s less-than-flattering version of the statue portrayed Beckham with an overly pronounced chin, wild eyes and an extremely pert derriere.

Beckham’s reaction to the statue is priceless.

“It’s slightly different than what it was when I saw it in Chicago,” the dismayed star says at one point. “I mean, look at my chin. It doesn’t really look nothing like me. I mean, look at my eyes. The only thing that’s good is that hair and that’s about it. I really don’t see how this can go out. Look how long my arms are. I honestly look like Stretch Armstrong.”

Soon after, a forklift driver “accidentally” knocks over the statue, smashing it to pieces.

Then Corden comes out and reveals he’s behind the entire stunt. Beckham’s bemused reaction is equally hilarious.