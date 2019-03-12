Fighting cancer with bags and bourbon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - For people with cancer, the local non-profit organization, CancerLINC helps fill in the blanks when it comes to the legal and financial issues that these people are also likely dealing with. CancerLINC has an annual signature event that helps pick up the cost for those services. Here to tell us more are the organization's Executive Director, Chris Williams alone with Board Member, Stephanie Gilliard. The 13th Annual Handbag Auction, now called the "Bags and Bourbon Benefit" is Thursday, March 21st at the Westin Richmond.