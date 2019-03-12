Community mourns shooting death of high school football player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A teen shot March 2 has died from his injuries, and now his community is mourning the loss.

Page High School student Sincere Davis died Tuesday, the Greensboro police said in a news release.

Davis, 18, a senior and football player, had been in the hospital since the shooting, which is now being investigated as a homicide.

Classmates said Davis was at a gathering at an apartment complex when he was shot in the head.

Friends and teammates prayed for Davis' recovery, sharing #26strong thousands of times online. When asked if they had anything to say to the person who may have shot Davis, his friends said no. They wanted to keep things positive.

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said Davis was a model student, taking AP classes and staying out of trouble.

Davis's coach, Jared Rolfes, said Davis served as a captain on the football team and was on the school's leadership council.

Greensboro police have not said what led to the shooting or made any arrests.