Chef Ausar’s whips up a creamy polenta dish

RICHMOND, Va. - We enjoyed second breakfast courtesy of Local Executive Chef, Ausar AriAnkh from The Kitchen Magician Catering. He shared his recipe for creamy polenta cakes drizzled with a pomodor cream sauce served with sautéed veggies. Come out and enjoy Chef Ausar's culinary magic for yourself on Saturday, March 16th from 5pm-8pm and Sunday brunch from 12pm-3pm at Firehouse 15 on Meadowbridge Rd.

Creamy Polenta Cakes with Sautéed Vegetables & Pomodoro Cream Sauce

Serves 6

Ingredients

* 1 cup heavy Cream

* 2 cups Vegetable stock

* Kosher salt to taste

* 1 cup polenta

* 1/4 sharp cheddar cheese

* ¼ cup of parmesan cheese

* Extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

1. In a saucepan combine the cream and water. Bring the mixture to a boil over low heat and season generously with salt.

2. Once the liquid is at a boil and is seasoned appropriately, sprinkle in the polenta whisking constantly. Continue to stir frequently until the polenta has become thick about 30 minutes. Taste the polenta to see if it has cooked through. If it still feels mealy and grainy, add more cream or water and cook until it thickens.

3. Line a 7 by 7-inch square pan with plastic wrap. Pour the polenta into the prepared pan. Cover the top with more plastic smoothed onto the surface of the polenta. Chill in the refrigerator until firm about an hour. This can be done the day before.

4. Remove the polenta from the pan and cut into desired shapes. Add olive oil to a non-stick pan and bring to medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot add the polenta cakes. Cook the polenta on both sides for about 3 minutes. Plate up by placing a pool of Pomodoro Cream sauce on plate, followed by the polenta cakes and topped with the vegetables. Enjoy!

Sautéed Vegetables

Ingredients

* 8 oz. baby Portobello mushrooms, quartered

* 4 oz. of diced onions

* 1 tablespoon butter

* 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

* 2-3 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

* salt & pepper to taste

Directions

1. Melt butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

2. Add mushrooms and onions and sauté for about 5 minutes, until caramelized. Add Salt and pepper to taste.

3. Add tomatoes and Spinach and toss until spinach is wilted, roughly 30 seconds.

Pomodoro Cream Sauce

Ingredients

* 15-ounce of marinara sauce

* 1 cup heavy cream

* Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

** Add marinara sauce to a pan and heat until it simmers, about 10 minutes. Add in heavy cream and season to taste.