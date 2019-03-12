Bobby+April plea deal clears felony charges
RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond real estate firm is looking optimistically to the future as one of its co-founders, who had faced felony indictments related to his work as a contractor and home renovator, reached a plea deal last week that results in those charges being dismissed.
Bobby Hicks, one of the namesakes of Carytown brokerage Bobby+April, struck a deal with the commonwealth attorney’s office in which he pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of contracting without a license, relinquished his latest license and agreed to pay $700 in restitution to former client Rhonda Lee, whose complaints against Hicks were at the center of prosecutors’ case against him.
