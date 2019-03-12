Award-winning, local author launches his latest novel “The Last Act”

Posted 10:43 am, March 12, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Award-winning, Virginia-based author Brad Parks has written six books featuring his character, Journalist Carter Ross. Along with these books, he also writes stand-alone thrillers, his latest being "The Last Act", which was released today.  Brad is here with us to talk about his latest adventure which takes "undercover agent" and "playing a role" to a whole new level. The Launch Party for this book takes place tonight at 6pm at the Historic Beale Sanctuary in Tappahannock.

