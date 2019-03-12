RICHMOND, Va. - Award-winning, Virginia-based author Brad Parks has written six books featuring his character, Journalist Carter Ross. Along with these books, he also writes stand-alone thrillers, his latest being "The Last Act", which was released today. Brad is here with us to talk about his latest adventure which takes "undercover agent" and "playing a role" to a whole new level. The Launch Party for this book takes place tonight at 6pm at the Historic Beale Sanctuary in Tappahannock.
Award-winning, local author launches his latest novel “The Last Act”
-
The Stunning Conclusion to The “Vega Jane” Series
-
‘Green Book’ wins on Oscar night marked by inclusiveness and firsts
-
Brad Clark named Virginia Career Firefighter of the Year
-
Beyoncé and Jay-Z to be honored by GLAAD
-
Black History Month, ChinaFest & Congo Masks at the VMFA
-
-
Celebrate Women’s History Month with Author Emily Arnold McCully
-
Charlottesville’s Chris Long named NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year
-
Flags at half-staff for Virginia Army Captain Andrew Ross killed in Afghanistan attack
-
US journalist Cody Weddle reportedly detained in Venezuela
-
Fairfax accuser’s attorney calls for impeachment hearings to provide ‘due process’
-
-
Celebrating Black History Month: CBS 6 honors prominent local figures
-
Fallen Hanover Lt. Brad Clark posthumously honored with Courage and Valor award
-
Thai cave rescuers and a Monty Python member are recognized in the Queen’s New Year’s Honors List