Amazon Restaurants starts Richmond meal delivery

RICHMOND, Va. — Amazon is now delivering meals from Richmond restaurants to homes across Central Virginia.

“Richmond’s culinary scene is quickly growing and the city has been ranked as one of the top food destinations in the country,” Amazon Restaurants general manager Jerry Rapisarda said. “We’re excited that both residents and visitors can now enjoy local favorites from the comfort of their home — or wherever they are — using their Amazon account.”

Amazon Prime members can enter their address and zip code here to determine which restaurants in their area are available. Amazon is offering $10 off your first two orders using the promo code “10PRIME10” at checkout. Details here.