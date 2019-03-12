2 seriously injured in I-295 crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-295 in Henrico County Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police said at approximately, 9:06 a.m. they responded to the crash on southbound I-295, north of Darbytown Road.

“Trooper J. Cabrera’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2019 Freightliner tractor and trailer was attempting to pull back out into the right lane of travel from the shoulder,” said a state police spokesperson. “A 2018 Volvo FedEx tractor hauling double trailers was traveling in the right lane, veered to the left in an attempt to miss the tractor, struck the trailer portion of the Freightliner on the left side, then ran off road right, and overturning the tractor.”

The driver and a passenger of the FedEx truck were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as, 67-year-old Ester R. Mcallister, of South Carolina was not injured. All involved were wearing their seat belts, according to police.

Mcallister has been charged with improper stopping on a highway and failure to yield right of way.

State police say the crash remains under investigation.

