2 critically injured in house fire

Win a Walter, Louis mug from CBS 6

Posted 11:11 am, March 11, 2019, by

Do you love Water and Louis the weather dogs at CBS 6? Have you dreamed of owing a mug adorned with one of the pups faces? Then this is your lucky week.

Win a Louis Mug 

Click here to enter for your chance to win a Louis the Weather Dog mug on his Facebook page. We’ll announce a new winner on the page this Monday – Friday. (And while you’re there, be sure to “Like” Louis’ Facebook page to follow his daily musings.)

Watch for Louis the Weather Dog weekdays on CBS 6 This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. 

Win a Walter Mug 

CBS 6 is also giving you the chance to score a mug featuring the big weather dog — Walter. To win one of those, just answer CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel’s (Walter’s Dad) nightly Weather Wise question. Then watch for the answer to see if you are the lucky winner on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. (And be sure to “Like” Walter the Weather Dog’s Facebook page too.)

Watch for Walter the Weather Dog weekdays on CBS 6 at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.