Win a Walter, Louis mug from CBS 6

Do you love Water and Louis the weather dogs at CBS 6? Have you dreamed of owing a mug adorned with one of the pups faces? Then this is your lucky week.

Win a Louis Mug

Click here to enter for your chance to win a Louis the Weather Dog mug on his Facebook page. We’ll announce a new winner on the page this Monday – Friday. (And while you’re there, be sure to “Like” Louis’ Facebook page to follow his daily musings.)

Watch for Louis the Weather Dog weekdays on CBS 6 This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Win a Walter Mug

CBS 6 is also giving you the chance to score a mug featuring the big weather dog — Walter. To win one of those, just answer CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel’s (Walter’s Dad) nightly Weather Wise question. Then watch for the answer to see if you are the lucky winner on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. (And be sure to “Like” Walter the Weather Dog’s Facebook page too.)

Watch for Walter the Weather Dog weekdays on CBS 6 at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.