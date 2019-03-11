× Virginia roofing company offers free AR-15 with roof installations

URBANNA, Va. — In a video posted to Facebook March 6, the president of the Virginia roofing company LMC Exteriors told customers they could receive a free gun upon purchasing roofing services.

“We are the only contractor in the state of Virginia that’s giving away a free gun after the completion of any roof, siding, or window purchase,” president J. Elmer says as the word “AR-15” flashes over the screen in yellow letters.

According to the Facebook post, customers will receive a voucher to purchase a firearm from a licensed dealer upon the completion of a roof, window, or siding service. After receiving a voucher, they must pass a background check before purchasing the firearm.

They also have the option to decline the firearm.

“As important as a roof is, there’s more than one way to protect your home,” a spokesperson says in the video.

LMC Exteriors is not the first roofing company in the country to try such a marketing campaign – roofing companies in Alabama and Denver did the same in 2017, and reported an increase in business upon doing so.

CBS 6 reached out to LMC Exteriors for commentary Monday evening and is awaiting a response.