Virginia roofing company offers free AR-15 with roof installations

Posted 10:02 pm, March 11, 2019, by

URBANNA, Va. — In a video posted to Facebook Wednesday, president of the Virginia roofing company LMC Exteriors tells customers they can receive a free gun upon purchasing roofing services.

“We are the only contractor in the state of Virginia that’s giving away a free gun after the completion of any roof, siding, or window purchase,” president J. Elmer says as the word “AR-15” flashes over the screen in yellow letters.

According to the Facebook post, customers will receive a voucher to purchase a firearm from a licensed dealer upon the completion of a roof, window, or siding service. After receiving a voucher, they must pass a background check before purchasing the firearm.

They also have the option to decline the firearm.

“As important as a roof is, there’s more than one way to protect your home,” a spokesperson says in the video.

LMC Exteriors is not the first roofing company in the country to try such a marketing campaign – roofing companies in Alabama and Denver did the same in 2017, and reported an increase in business upon doing so.

CBS 6 reached out to LMC Exteriors for commentary Monday evening and is awaiting a response.

View this post on Instagram

YES! We are STILL PROMOTING….. . . 💥🏠 GET A ROOF, GET A GUN! 🏠💥 . . . For qualifying retail installs, siding, gutters, roofs &/or windows we are issuing a firearms voucher at the completion of the work. . . CRAZY?! YES WE KNOW! . . Here are some FAQ’s for you: . . ✔️ Yes, this is ATF approved ✔️ No, we are not just passing out firearms like candy . . Call Kristi to set your free estimate appointment & to ask for details! . . 1-800-345-4245 . . . . #LMCgetARoofGetAGun #FreeFirearms #Beretta #SmithAndWesson #Guns #Firearms #LMCexteriors #TidewaterVa #NoVa #NorthernVa #DC #UrbannaVa #804 #571 #757 #HamptonRoads #CoastalVa #Military #Army #Navy #Marines #AirForce #VirginiaBeach #Williamsburg

A post shared by LMC (@lmc_exteriors) on

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.