Tony Bennett is ACC Coach of the Year; Hunter and Guy make First Team All-ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Virginia Cavaliers and their head coach received top honors as Atlantic Coast Conference handed out its post-season honors Monday.

“Tony Bennett is the repeat selection as ACC Coach of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to a 28-2 overall record, a 16-2 league mark and a share of the ACC regular-season title,” a league spokesperson announced.

Virginia is the No. 1 seed headed into this week’s ACC Tournament.

“The ACC Coach of the Year honor is the Bennett’s fourth since he took the helm at Virginia prior to 2009-10 season,” the league spokesperson continued. “He was also recognized in 2014 and 2015.”

Cavaliers Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter were named First Team All-ACC. Hunter was also rewarded the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Cavalier guard Ty Jerome and Virginia Tech Hokie star Kerry Blackshear Jr. were named to the league’s Second Team.

Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker was placed on the Third Team.

2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Post-Season Honors

All-ACC

First Team

Zion Williamson, Fr., Duke, 350*

RJ Barrett, Fr., Duke, 346

De’Andre Hunter, So., Virginia, 302

Cameron Johnson, Sr., North Carolina, 277

Kyle Guy, Jr., Virginia, 231

Second Team

Luke Maye, Sr., North Carolina, 221

Ky Bowman, Jr., Boston College, 188

Ty Jerome, Jr., Virginia, 177

Coby White, Fr., North Carolina, 171

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Jr., Virginia Tech, 170

Third Team

Jordan Nwora, So., Louisville, 135

Marcquise Reed, Sr., Clemson, 129

Tyus Battle, Jr., Syracuse, 128

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, So., Virginia Tech, 72

John Mooney, Jr., Notre Dame, 71

Honorable Mention

Mfiondu Kabengele, So., Florida State, 69

Cam Reddish, Fr., Duke, 37

Tre Jones, Fr., Duke, 18

Terance Mann, Sr., Florida State, 16

Elijah Thomas, Sr., Clemson, 10

ACC Player of the Year

Zion Williamson, Fr., Duke, 49

RJ Barrett, Fr., Duke, 16

De’Andre Hunter, So., Virginia, 4

Ky Bowman, Jr., Boston College, 1

ACC Rookie of the Year

Zion Williamson, Duke, 47

RJ Barrett, Duke, 21

Coby White, North Carolina, 2

ACC Coach of the Year

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 30

Buzz Williams, Virginia Tech, 12

Roy Williams, North Carolina, 11

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 10

Chris Mack, Louisville, 7

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

De’Andre Hunter, So., Virginia, 46

Tre Jones, Fr., Duke, 19

David Skara, Sr., Clemson, 3

Trent Forrest, Jr., Florida State, 2

ACC Most Improved Player

Jordan Nwora, So., Louisville, 30

John Mooney, Jr., Notre Dame, 27

Cameron Johnson, Sr., North Carolina, 5

Mfiondu Kabengele, So., Florida State, 4

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Jr., Virginia Tech, 2

Chris Lykes, So., Miami, 2

ACC Sixth Man of the Year

Mfiondu Kabengele, So., Florida State, 60

DJ Funderburk, So., NC State, 3

Jared Wilson-Frame, Jr., Pitt, 3

Nassir Little, Fr., North Carolina, 2

Braxton Key, Jr., Virginia, 2

ACC All-Defensive Team

De’Andre Hunter, So., Virginia, 60

Tre Jones, Fr., Duke, 56

Zion Williamson, Fr., Duke, 53

Elijah Thomas, Sr., Clemson, 31

James Banks III, Jr., Georgia Tech, 29

ACC All-Freshman Team

Zion Williamson, Duke, 70*

Coby White, North Carolina, 67

RJ Barrett, Duke, 66

Xavier Johnson, Pitt, 40

Tre Jones, Duke, 38

*unanimous