The Hall Tree in Carytown closes up shop after 46 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The owners of The Hall Tree announced Monday that they are closing their doors, effective immediately.

The store on Thompson Street in Carytown has been serving customers for 46 years.

The closing announcement post on Facebook says the decision came after "thoughtful consideration."

“We have enjoyed the past 46 years of serving our consignors and customers, and meeting all of you,” owners wrote on Facebook.

CBS 6 went to the store Monday and found brown paper covered windows with the words “Closed.”

The store says over the next few weeks they will sort and gather items and return them to consignors.

If you've given any items to The Hall Tree and want them back, the store asks that you give them a call at 804-358-9985 and leave your name, account, and phone numbers.