Richmond Symphony puts a fresh spin on The Beatles

RICHMOND, Va - In 1964, The Beatles made their US Debut n the Ed Sullivan Show, effectively kicking off Beatlemania. And since then, The Beatles have become one of the most recognized bands in history. The latest offering from the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, Classical Mystery Tour: The Music of the Beatles, will put a fresh spin on some of the band's classic songs. Here to tell us more about the show is the Associate Conductor, Chia-Hsuan Lin.

The show takes place Saturday, March 16th at the Dominion Energy Center of the Performing Arts at 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.richmondsymphony.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA}