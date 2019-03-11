Richmond SPCA Dog Jog & 5k

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Tamsen Kingry the Chief Operating Officer from the Richmond SPCA and Michael Hughes, an SPCA Board Member joined this year's mascot Bogey Siegel in our studios to talk about this year's Dog Jog & 5k Run.

The 17th annual Dog Jog & 5K Run is presented by Holiday Barn Pet Resorts. The family and pet friendly event takes place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23rd at the Richmond SPCA. CBS6's Greg McQuade will emcee the event!

Find out more at: https://richmondspca.org/how-you-can-help/donate/fundraising-events/dogjograffle/