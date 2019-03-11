Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Thomas Nelson from Hanover CREW and Dawn Goodall-Abaire from Rockbottom Restaurant & Brewery stopped by to talk about this year's Pars 4 Ours Charity Golf Event. Hanover CREW (Crisis Relief for Emergency Workers) provides aid to emergency workers in times of financial crisis, hardships or emergency situations.

The 7th annual "Pars 4 Ours" Charity Golf Event takes place on Friday, April 26th at The Hollows Golf Club in Montpelier. You can find out more information by going to this link and clicking on "Pars 4 Ours" www.hanovercrewfoundation.org