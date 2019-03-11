MS Awareness Week begins, Bike MS Colonial Crossroads 2019 ride just 3 months away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday marks the start of National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness week.

It comes not long after new study has essentially doubled the known number of people with the disease, which affects up to one million Americans.

If you're a regular CBS-6 viewer, you may know the Bike MS ride to Williamsburg and back, called the Colonial Crossroads, is the MS Society's biggest fundraiser. This year the ride will be Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

Laurie Gallup was diagnosed with MS in 2009 and the next year she started riding, to raise money for people living with MS in Central Virginia as well as to fund research to develop drugs that will one day lead to a cure.

She stopped by the CBS-6 studio Monday and described what it was like to be diagnosed, but also what it means to her to see hundreds of riders each years, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to end this terrible disease.

If you’d like to support Laurie on her journey, and perhaps order some of her awesomely delicious cake pops for your next celebration, head to missionpopsible@gmail.com.

And of course, we hope to see you out on the road, joining the Bike MS cause: remember there is a 33-mile family ride, along with 75- and 100-mile options.

For more information on the Colonial Crossroads 2019 ride, head to the National MS society website.