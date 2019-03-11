Man asked to vacate Glenwood Farms apartment following Problem Solvers Investigation: ‘It’s retaliation’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- When describing the environment at Glenwood Wood Farms Apartment Complex in Henrico County’s East End, community activist Maurice Taylor says, "the living conditions are horrible! Straight up! I ain't going to beat around the bush!."

After receiving several complaints from residents about the apartment complex, a town hall was organized at the Worship and Praise Church on Laburnum Avenue Monday evening.

A panel of guests were on hand to answer questions as to what renters could do about requested repairs long overdue.

"The community is going to keep their eyes on how quick things are getting done for them at a reasonable time," says Taylor.

Just last week the CBS 6 Problem Solvers looked into the issues resident Darrin Perry had with his apartment.

Water from a unit above his place was leaking sewage water on his stove.

Three days after our report Perry received a lease termination.

"I got a termination of notice of non-renewal of lease. And this is simply because it's retaliation because I complained to Channel 6 about the issues that I'm having."

Henrico County building inspectors visited Perry's apartment on Monday afternoon and found five code violations.

The same day Perry was issued a letter to vacate his apartment within 30 days.

“I don’t think it's fair. I think they should be held accountable for what they're doing. So I am going to get legal counsel and see what I can do as far as here going forward."

Perry says his rent is fully paid and has no records of complaints which is why he believes this is a retaliation issue.

He has until April 9th to vacate.