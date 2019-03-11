Godwin mourns beloved band director Leon Auman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Beloved Godwin High School band director Leon Auman has passed away, Godwin Principal Leigh Dunavant told the Godwin community Sunday.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that Mr. Leon Auman, band teacher and director at Godwin, died earlier today from complications due to illness,” her message began. “I have spoken with Mr. Auman’s family, and they have given me permission to communicate with our Godwin community. We will communicate any plans that Mr. Auman’s family would like for us to share as soon as possible.”

The school counseling team was made available to Godwin students and staff who needed extra support Monday and beyond.

“Please keep Mr. Auman’s family, the Godwin faculty and staff, and our students in your thoughts at this very sad time,” Mrs. Dunavant’s message continued.

Mourners can send their thoughts here.