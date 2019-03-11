Hanover K-9 Cojack passes away suddenly: ‘He will not be forgotten’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden passing of K-9 Cojack.

“It is with great sadness that the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of K-9 Cojack, who passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from complications due to a medical condition,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. “Cojack and his human partner were certified through the Virginia Police Work Dog Association on December 13, 2016. Cojack was trained to locate missing individuals and recover valuable evidence in criminal investigations, which he did on several occasions.”

Cojack began his career with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in December 2015.

“Cojack was not only a member of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, he was also a valued member of his human partner’s family,” Sheriff Colo. David Hines said. “Cojack had a gentle and kind demeanor and was always a favorite at community meetings and presentations. We are truly thankful that Cojack was part of the Sheriff’s Office family for the past three years. He will not be forgotten but he will be missed.”