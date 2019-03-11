Girl Scouts’ Cookie-Powered adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Girl Scouts cookies are a favorite treat for many, but for those selling them, those cookies can be the gateway to new skills or big adventures. Avalon D., a ‘Brownie’ from Troop 3050 stopped by to tell about her cookie selling experience.

Cookies are available now! You can download the Cookie Finder App to find where you can pick yours up. If you’re interested in joining a troop or volunteering with the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, you can visit their website, www.comgirlscouts.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA}