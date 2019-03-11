Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Morgan Rhudy the founder of Girl Power Grants and last year's $10,000 grant winner Lorae Ponder from HomeAgain sat down to talk about Girl Power Grants. Morgan and 99 other girls each raise $100 then choose a non profit recipient. Lorae talked about how the grant helped HomeAgain, a nonprofit working to end chronic homelessness in Richmond.

This year's Girl Power Grant will be awarded on Wednesday, March 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Jepson Alumni Center at the University of Richmond. For more information go to: www.girlpowergrants.org