Gabrielle Harmon celebrates Women’s History Month at the Chesterfield Police Department

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- For this week's episode of CBS 6 gives, reporter Gabrielle Harmon celebrated Women's History Month by handing out cookies to the women of the Chesterfield Police Department.

"We're honoring women's history month and wanted to say thank you to everyone here for making sure we're safe and sound," Harmon said. "We appreciate every last one of you because we couldn't be here without you."

Bearing boxes of warm Red Eye cookies, Harmon made sure each woman in the department received a cookie. (or two!)