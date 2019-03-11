Friends remember ‘always happy’ Prince George student killed in crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Prince George High School senior killed in a weekend crash.

Trevor Aldridge, 18, was killed Saturday, March 9, in a two-vehicle crash on James River Drive in Prince George County.

Cory Parrish and Dylan Rose remember their longtime friend as someone who loved the outdoors, trucks, and his friends.

“Just a great person overall. Always happy,” said Parrish. “It’s really sad to let him go.”

Police say a pickup truck heading west, ran off the road, overcorrected and crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting the car Aldridge was driving. Aldridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in his car and the pickup’s driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The news traveled fast among his friends.

“I got about 15 calls in about 30 seconds and I was told that he had passed away and I really didn’t believe it,” said Parrish.

Sunday night, friends and family drove in a procession to the spot where it happened and placed a cross and flowers in Aldridge’s memory.

“It’s heartbreaking, but it’s a good thing that we all stick together because that’s what he would have wanted us to do or that’s what he would do if it was another one of us,” said Rose.

Aldridge’s friends say they’re selling “Long Live Trevor” bumper stickers to benefit his family and hope to organize a truck meet in his honor.

“We’re going to live life and we’re going to… we can’t think about the bad things that happened. You always got to think about the good memories you made with him,” added Parrish.

Police have not released a cause for the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.