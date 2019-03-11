× Former Highland Springs star Andre Ingram gets second stint with the Lakers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Former Highland Springs High School standout Andre Ingram is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers with a 10-day contract, according to multiple reports.

The 33-year-old became one of the feel-good stories of 2018 when he got the call to sign a contract with the Lakers after a decade in the NBA’s developmental league. In his NBA debut, Ingram scored 19 points, the fourth best debut in Lakers history and blocked three shots.

"10 years…. Helluva opening night" The game ball 🏀 could only go to one person. Thank you for inspiring us all, Andre Ingram! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/4NwSUpUykC — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 11, 2018

Ingram will reportedly join the team in Chicago Monday afternoon during their five-game road trip.

The signing comes as starters Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram may be out for the season with injuries.

After ending last year on a high note, Ingram returned to the South Bay Lakers, the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers, where he is averaging 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

The Richmond native graduated from Highland Springs High School is 2003, before playing at American University on a basketball scholarship.

Ingram’s professional career included stops with the now-defunct Utah Flash of the G League, seven seasons with the South Bay Lakers, and a year in Australia with the Perth Wildcats.

During those eleven years, Ingram became the G League’s all-time leader in three-pointers made.