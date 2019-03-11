× Can we talk about Graffiato? Kristel Poole shares her story on Eat It, Virginia! podcast

RICHMOND, Va. — Graffiato closed its Richmond outpost in 2018 after its Washington D.C.-based founder, a celebrity chef, was accused of sexual harassment. Kristel Poole was the general manager of Graffiato in Richmond at the time and shared her experiences from that chapter of her life. She and Robey also reminisced about past culinary adventures involving lamb testicles. And Kristel offered suggestions on what NOT to do when going out to eat.

It’s been a big month for local food honors as both James Beard semifinalists and the Virginia Governor’s Cup wine winner were announced. Scott and Robey will discuss those honorees, debate who serves the best french fries in Richmond, and brainstorm where to take kids out to eat.

Robey ends the podcast discussing her “unbelievable experience” at the national steakhouse chain. SPOILER ALERT: It wasn’t good.