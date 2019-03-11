× Beyoncé and Jay-Z to be honored by GLAAD

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are being celebrated for their support of the LGBTQ community.

GLAAD, a media advocacy organization for people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and/or queer, announced on Monday that the power couple will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards later this month.

The Carters will receive the organization’s Vanguard Award, which acknowledges individuals who have made a “significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.” Previous recipients include Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Janet Jackson, Whoopi Goldeberg and Britney Spears.

In a press statement, GLAAD said Beyoncé was selected for inclusive representation of LGBTQ people in her music videos and ad campaigns for her Ivy Park clothing line.

Last year, Jay Z received a GLAAD Special Recognition Award for his song, “Smile” about his mother, Gloria Carter, who identifies as lesbian.

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “When Beyoncé and JAY-Z speak, the world becomes inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of acceptance have been heard loud and clear. We could not be prouder to stand with them to send a message of love during the biggest LGBTQ event in the world and to honor their work to bend the arc of justice forward for LGBTQ people, people of color, and marginalized communities everywhere.”

Ross Mathews will host the awards in Los Angeles on March 28.