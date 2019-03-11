× 2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in armed Prince George home burglary

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Two adults and a juvenile have been arrested in the burglary of an occupied home in Prince George early Monday morning.

Police say they responded to a call for a burglary in-process at a residence in the 4500 block of Rives Road at approximately 1:53 a.m. Police say two residents were inside the home during the burglary.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three masked suspects inside of the home.

The suspects were identified as Marvin James Robinson Jr., age 19, of Prince George County, Myles Jordan Rose, age 18, of the City of Petersburg, and a juvenile.

Police say the suspects were armed and forced entry into the home. A shotgun, rifle and a pistol, along with stolen items, were recovered on scene.

Robinson and Rose have both been charged with burglary, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony. There is no word on the juvenile’s charges at this time.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.