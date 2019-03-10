Fire destroys vacant Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A vacant house was destroyed by fire Saturday night in Chesterfield County.

Officials said the blaze broke out at a two-story house on Star View Lane — that’s not far from the Stonebridge Plaza Kroger — around 11:15 p.m.

Video from the scene Sunday showed that the building had collapsed.

No one was hurt, officials said.

Crews are investigating what sparked the blaze.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.