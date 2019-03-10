How Richmond Black Restaurant Experience will benefit urban agriculture collective

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The third annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience stuck a fork in its final event on Sunday.

The Richmond Food Justice Alliance, along with its partner Mary G. Brown Transnational Center, will benefit from this years’s Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.

"We're partnered in a project called the Food Justice Corridor. It’s a collective impact project that uses urban agriculture as a community engagement to address health and economic disparities in Richmond," Richmond Food Justice Alliance Director Omari Al-Qadaffi said.

An honor they were made aware of last year that will now aid in their continued success within the community.

"They told us last year because they were aware of the great work that we’ve been doing in the community, even though at times it hasn't been well funded," Al-Qadaffi said.

A portion of the week long event’s proceeds will go to different programs that are already in the works. By next week, organizers with the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience will know how much was raised --

an amount organizers said surpassed previous years.

"We already know among the Food Justice Corridor and with our partner Mary G. Brown Transitional Center, we’ve already discussed how that will be divided up. I'm not really certain of when the checks going to be cut from Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, but I don’t expect it to be to terribly long," Al-Qadaffi said.