Traffic violation leads to recovery of $10K-plus in Disneyland merchandise

ROSAMOND, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers recovered more than $10,000 in memorabilia allegedly stolen from Disneyland – along with drugs – after pulling a man over for a traffic violation Friday, authorities said.

An officer spotted a Nissan Sentra driving past a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop sign displayed, CHP said in a written statement.

“Upon further investigation, the officer discovered the driver was in possession of over $10,000 dollars of stolen merchandise from Disneyland, along with other illegal paraphernalia,” according to the statement. The officer realized the driver also had a suspended license, officials said.

CHP said they contacted Disneyland to make arrangements for the items, such as pins, to be returned to Disneyland.

The driver was booked at the Kern County Jail.