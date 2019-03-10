Minimal cold air this week

1 killed, 4 medflighted in Prince George crash
RICHMOND, Va. -- Canadian and arctic air kept temperatures well below normal last week.

It will be very different this week.  Many days will be influenced by air from the south or the Pacific, and this will keep temperatures near or above normal the entire week.


It will be a bit cooler Tuesday into Wednesday.  The coldest temperatures of the week will occur around daybreak Wednesday with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures will increase again from Wednesday through Friday.  Another system will bring the chance of showers Thursday evening into parts of Friday.  It will turn a bit cooler next weekend with highs in the 50s to around 60°.

