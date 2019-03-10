Michael Shafer out as Spiders’ women’s basketball coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, VA - Less than a week after their season ended in the first round of the A-10 Women's Tournament at St. Louis, the University of Richmond announced that Michael Schafer will not return as Head Coach.

Shafer leaves as the all time winningest coach in school history with 223 victories. He had three 20-win seasons, including 24 victories during the 2008-09 season.

His 14 years as coach, was the second longest with the program. His teams made the WNIT tournament six times, the most recent in 2015. However, during his time at Richmond, he never led the Lady Spiders to the NCAA tournament.

Richmond finished 9-21 this year, their fourth straight losing season and it was lowest win total in 33 seasons.

In a statement, Shafer said "It has been an honor to lead the Richmond women’s basketball program the past 14 years, “I am grateful for my time at the University of Richmond and the countless student-athletes, staff and fans I have worked with and interacted with during my time. Richmond is a special place and it has been a great honor to lead our women’s basketball student-athletes, on and off the court.”

According to the school, a national search will begin immediately.