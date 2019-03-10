Rockets take on Warriors in youth basketball championship next weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- March Madness continues for teams in the Chamberlayne Youth Basketball Association (CYBL) .

Association leaders have been grooming nearly 500 players to bring their a-game to the courts this season.

Saturday’s game was a close one between the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets with the Rockets coming out on top 31 to 30.

CYBL Commissioner Cleveland King said what they pour into these kids is about much more than basketball

"We also try to teach them you can’t learn how to win until you learn how to lose and that’s OK,” King said. “Just because something knocks you down, you can always get back up and keep moving.”

The CYBL Junior Division Championship Game will be played next week between the Rockets and Golden State Warriors.