Man’s body found on shore of James River in Chesterfield

Posted 7:03 pm, March 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02PM, March 10, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found along the shore of the James River in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Gary McGregor with Chesterfield Police said the unidentified victim’s remains were found along the shore of the river near the 11500 block of Channel View Drive around 3:20 p.m.

That is when police were called after someone spotted the victim along the river’s edge, McGregor said.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with any information that could help police is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

