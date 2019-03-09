Group cleans up, makes quilt to honor historic African-American cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers with the Oakwood Arts group gathered at the historic East End Cemetery for a clean-up and time of reflection on Saturday.

Participants took photographs at the site highlighting stories and experiences related to the cemetery.

The group also made a community quilt using quotes and pictures showcasing the graveyard's history.

East End is one a score of historic African-American cemeteries neglected for decades in Virginia and around the nation.

"They tell the background history of America and how it was built. They are our last link to our history," Veronica Davis, the founder of Virginia Roots Historical Preservation for Evergreen Cemetery and East End Cemetery, previously said. "It mends a lot of open wounds and it brings together people."

Last month the General Assembly made 19 more Virginia cemeteries eligible for state maintenance funds.

Additionally, Congressman Donald McEachin introduced the African American Burial Grounds Network Act last month.