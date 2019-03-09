1 killed, 4 medflighted in Prince George crash
3 hurt in Route 1 crash
Body found in woods
Track rain in Richmond

K-9 officers honored at Virginia War Memorial

Posted 11:14 pm, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22PM, March 9, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – K-9 officers were honored during a special ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Saturday.

Military working dogs from Quantico, Capitol Police K-9s as well as Hanover search and rescue dogs and their handlers attended the event.

Guests were also able to get insight into K-9 training and a sense of how the dogs help law enforcement and military members.

"It’s good that we all realize what a good job dogs do in the battlefield and here at home,” Virginia Dept. Of Veteran Services Communications Manager Jeb Hockman said.

The event came ahead of National K-9 Veterans Day, which is Wednesday, March 13.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.