K-9 officers honored at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. – K-9 officers were honored during a special ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Saturday.

Military working dogs from Quantico, Capitol Police K-9s as well as Hanover search and rescue dogs and their handlers attended the event.

Guests were also able to get insight into K-9 training and a sense of how the dogs help law enforcement and military members.

"It’s good that we all realize what a good job dogs do in the battlefield and here at home,” Virginia Dept. Of Veteran Services Communications Manager Jeb Hockman said.

The event came ahead of National K-9 Veterans Day, which is Wednesday, March 13.