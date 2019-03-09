‘I don’t want to live like this,’ says Henrico dad about what’s raining down on stove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Flushing the toilet in the Perry household results in this what appears to be toilet water dripping out of a hole in the ceiling onto the stove.

“That is just, I don't know what to say about it,” Darrin Perry said.

Perry pays $595 a month to rent a two bedroom apartment at The Glenwood Farms apartment complex in Henrico County, which is owned by an LLC formed in Delaware.

He showed us numerous problems inside his kitchen, including low water pressure and another hole in the ceiling where water leaks when he turns on the shower.

Perry said he started reporting the issues to management a while ago and showed us this work order from nearly a month ago.

“This was on the 11th of February, this is the 7th of March, nobody has still come,” Perry said.

WTVR CBS 6 tried to get answers for Perry from management, but when reporter Melissa Hipolit visited the leasing office, a woman inside called the police.

As a result, we asked Henrico County to come take a look.

“We definitely don't want these conditions to continue,” Eric Leabough, Housing Specialist for Henrico County, said.

Leabough said the county issued more than 400 code violations at Glenwood Farms over the past year related to exterior problems, but they can't go in to apartments to find problems unless invited by residents so he wants residents to call county building inspectors ASAP.

“Typically, when we get involved they're resolved within a matter of days,” Leabough said.

Change Perry hopes happens ASAP.

“I work hard every day," Perry said. "Look at me, I just got off work. Paying my bills is not an issue, but I don't want to live like this.”

Reporter Shelby Brown visited Glenwood Farms in February when a woman reached out about not having working heat in her apartment, and since then several additional residents have contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers asking for help.

A community activist is hosting a town hall for residents at Glenwood Farms on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Worship and Praise Deliverance Church on Laburnum Avenue. County officials said they plan to be there.

