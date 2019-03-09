Women lauded for contributions to community: ‘We appreciate them’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- March is Women's History Month and several women in our area were recognized Saturday for their contributions to the community.

The Cavalier chapter of the American Business Women's Association honored its 2019 Woman Of The Year Diane Newton during its Hats Off to Women Awards Luncheon.

Members tipped their hats to three other women honored for their accomplishments and community service in Central Virginia.

"Each of these women have demonstrated that they've reached their humanity and their kindness,” said Sylvia Huffington-Lester with the American Business Women's Association Cavalier Chapter. “We appreciate them reaching out to other people.”

Among those celebrated was WTVR CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown. Other honorees included Mrs. Lucy Cordell-Wells and Monica Hollomon, who have been featured “I Have A Story” and “Heroes Among Us” reports on WTVR CBS 6.

