Advocates plant garden at middle school to promote healthy eating

Posted 9:19 pm, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:21PM, March 9, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Richmond students will now have more access to nutritious food options.

Volunteers gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School to build and plant a garden Saturday.

Peas, onions, beans and other plants will be grown in the garden, which is located in the school's courtyard.

The director of the Richmond Food Justice Alliance said poor nutrition affects performance at school.

"The plan is to have programming at the garden which addresses health and economic disparities that impact RPS families," group officials posted on Facebook. "Our youth and our communities deserve the best!"

Saturday’s planting was the group's first major program with a Richmond Public School.

