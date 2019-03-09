Charges pending in Route 1 crash; 3 injured in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash along Route 1 in Hanover County Saturday afternoon.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a van and a car collided on Route 1 and North Lakeridge Parkway.

Officials said three people in the van were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Deputies said charges are pending in the crash.

Nether drugs nor alcohol are not believed to factor, according to investigators.

