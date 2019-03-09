3 hurt in Route 1 crash
Body found in woods
Track rain in Richmond

Charges pending in Route 1 crash; 3 injured in Hanover

Posted 8:01 pm, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, March 9, 2019

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash along Route 1 in Hanover County Saturday afternoon.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a van and a car collided on Route 1 and North Lakeridge Parkway.

Officials said three people in the van were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Deputies said charges are pending in the crash.

Nether drugs nor alcohol are not believed to factor, according to investigators.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.