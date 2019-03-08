× Will Wade suspended indefinitely after FBI wire tap report

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head men’s basketball coach Will Wade has been suspended indefinitely by the university following the publication of an article that detailed FBI wire taps in which he allegedly discussed making an “offer” to a basketball recruit.

“Recent media reports regarding Coach Will Wade are without question concerning to all of us,” LSU President King Alexander and Athetic Director Joe Alleva said in a joint statement. “As such, we and university officials have taken deliberate and purposeful steps to fairly assess and adequately address this situation. As we have done since media reports first surfaced months ago, we are closely coordinating with the NCAA with every step. They have our full cooperation and we will continue to report to them all facts and information on this matter.

All of us at LSU share the obligation to protect the integrity of this institution, as such we have suspended Head Coach Will Wade indefinitely until such time as we can ensure full compliance with the NCAA, as well as institutional policies and standards. Assistant coach Tony Benford will assume the duties of interim head coach.”

Wade was the head coach at VCU for two season, from 2015 – 2017.