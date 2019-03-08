Usher, Snoop Dogg, Diddy added to lineup for Pharrell’s ‘Something in the Water’ festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A few more big-name artists were added to the Something in the Water festival lineup on Friday morning.

Usher, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, and Gwen Stefani are now listed under the “Pharrell & Friends” section on the event announcement.

The festival will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Oceanfront during College Beach Weekend.

Some of the other artists listed are:

Travis Scott

Lil Uzi Vert

Jaden Smith

Dave Matthews Band

Jhené Aiko

Kaytranada

Maggie Rogers

Migos

Diplo

Deepak Chopra

Radiant Children

Dram

Missy Elliott

Mac Demarco

Geoffrey Canada

Trap Karaoke

Ferg

SZA

Pusha T

Kaws

Masego

John-Robert

J Balvin

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Pharrell & Friends

Janelle Monae

Virgil Abloh

Pop Up Church Service

Leikeli47

Rosalía

Organizers said Thursday they expect 25,000 people to attend the Something in the Water festival each day. They also laid out logistics to members of the Resort Advisory Commission on Thursday afternoon ahead of the event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at noon. For now, organizers are sticking to selling three-day passes for $150 and a $450 VIP option.